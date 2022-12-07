Defensive back Sidney Williams has entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Florida State, according to multiple reports.

Williams had 12 tackles in nine games this fall. He played in 23 games at FSU, recording 66 tackles and an interception. Williams made four starts in 2021 but was pushed down the depth chart this fall.

Three FSU players entered the portal on Wednesday: Williams, reserve offensive lineman Rod Orr and backup defensive end George Wilson Jr.

Other FSU players who have opted to transfer include Amari Gainer, Keyshawn Helton, Sam McCall, Jarrett Jackson and Shambre Jackson.