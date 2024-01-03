After a step in the wrong direction over the weekend, the Florida State men's basketball responded Wednesday night.

Hosting Georgia Tech in their home ACC opener, the Seminoles (7-6, 1-1) bounced back from Saturday's loss to Lipscomb with a 82-71 win over Georgia Tech (8-5, 1-1) to get back above .500 on the season.

"I thought tonight, we showed some improvement..." FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the win. "This team has been inconsistent. We've had some good moments this year and we've had some moments that leave a lot on the table. I do feel that we've shown at times what we're capable of. Now, we've just got a find to be consistent with that night-in and night-out."

The win came on the shoulders of a well-rounded, throwback effort from FSU offensively. All 12 Seminoles who played in the game scored at least one point. FSU held a commanding 42-16 advantage in bench points, a statistic that used to be the norm for FSU but hasn't been very much of late as the program has struggled more.

"Tonight, we played 12 players and 12 of them scored. That's been our way of competing with the teams in the ACC when you have some of the winningest programs in the history of college basketball," Hamilton said. "We were kind of late to the party. We have to find ways we can do things a little differently."

Most notable for FSU offensively was the scoring effort of sophomore guard Chandler Jackson, who put up a career-high 14 points in the win on 5 of 7 shooting. He was the only Seminole to reach double figures until there were less than two minutes left in the game.

"Before the game, (Hamilton) came to me and told me, 'I think you can be more aggressive out there on the court. When you go in the game, be more aggressive.' I took that and ran with it," Jackson said. "That was my mentality going into the game, just be aggressive and see where it can get me and my teammates. When I was being aggressive, stuff opened for me so I just took advantage of it."