After a step in the wrong direction over the weekend, the Florida State men's basketball responded Wednesday night.

Hosting Georgia Tech in their home ACC opener, the Seminoles (7-6, 1-1) bounced back from Saturday's loss to Lipscomb with a 82-71 win over Georgia Tech (8-5, 1-1) to get back above .500 on the season.

The win came on the shoulders of a well-rounded, throwback effort from FSU offensively. All 12 Seminoles who played in the game scored at least one point. FSU held a commanding 42-16 advantage in bench points, a statistic that used to be the norm for FSU but hasn't been very much of late as the program has struggled more.

Most notably, though, was the scoring effort of sophomore guard Chandler Jackson, who put up a career-high 14 points in the win on 5 of 7 shooting. He was the only Seminole to reach double figures until there were less than two minutes left in the game.

FSU built the lead it maintained throughout the second half over the opening 20 minutes thanks to a strong defensive effort. The Yellow Jackets were 8 of 30 (26.7%) from the floor in the first half and 1 of 13 from three-point range with seven turnovers.

GT got much hotter in the second half, shooting 58.6% from the floor and making 6 of 12 threes over the final 20 minutes. However, FSU did a great job of going shot for shot with the Jackets, never allowing its lead to fall below seven points.

Jamir Watkins added 11 points while Darin Green Jr. scored 10 for the Seminoles, each hitting a pair of three-pointers. As a team, FSU was 7 of 17 from three-point range (41.2%). FSU also outrebounded GT 37-30.

GT had a chance to cut into the Seminoles' lead at the free-throw line. The Yellow Jackets attempted 26 shots from the charity stripe compared to FSU's 17, a number heavily aided by intentional fouls late in the game. However, FSU was 13 of 17 (76.5%) on free throws while GT was 14 of 26 (53.8%).

Miles Kelly and Kowacie Reeves each led the Yellow Jackets with 20 and 18 points, respectively, hitting three threes apiece.

Up Next

FSU remains at home this weekend for the sixth game of its current seven-game homestand. The Seminoles play host to Virginia Tech (9-4, 1-1) Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network.