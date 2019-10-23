Warchant TV: Barnett on improved play of defense, time to 'make plays'
Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett met with the media prior to Wednesday's practice and discusses the growth of the defensive line and linebackers as well as the added contributions from freshman at defensive back.
