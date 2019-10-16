Warchant TV: Barnett on building towards being a 'dominant' defense
Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett answered questions regarding alignment, assignment issues that head football coach Willie Taggart cited following the loss to Clemson. He outlines steps to shore up the run defense, new faces cracking the rotation and more in the video below.
