FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett says he's had to lean on his spirituality in the last month of tumult in Tallahassee, while Kendal Briles had his track record to help guide him to a comfortable landing spot in Fayetteville as the offensive coordinator for Arkansas. Despite their diverging paths out of their time at Florida State both shared candidly shared their thoughts on what they learned in their brief tenures and the challenges of preparing for a bowl with a limited roster.

