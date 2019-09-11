When you've allowed over 500 yards and 40 points per game in the first two weeks of the season, everything is on the table as far as personnel goes. Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett met with the media on Wednesday morning and was asked multiple questions about his struggling unit and what -- if anything -- could improve as the Seminoles head into Saturday night's road game at No. 25 Virginia. This will be Florida State's first game against an opponent from a Power 5 conference. Of the 15 schools that have played two non-Power 5 schools to open the season, the Seminoles rank last in both total defense and scoring defense. Don't miss out on any of our exclusive FSU coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

Freshman linebacker Jaleel McRae might get a chance for more playing time this weekend at Virginia. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Barnett said one of the main focuses is keeping the players confident and believing in what they're being asked to do. "They all have bought in," Barnett said of the players. "They're just trying to perfect what they do. Week to week, you have different offenses, different things presented. They're just trying to all get it figured out and get it done. They will. And we will." One of the focal points of Florida State fans' ire in the first two weeks has been fourth-quarter mistakes made by senior linebacker Dontavious Jackson. In the opener against Boise, he tried to pick up a fumble inside the Seminoles' 5-yard line instead of just falling on the ball -- or letting defensive back Levonta Taylor do so. The Broncos scored moments later. Then last week, after the Seminoles had reclaimed the lead late in the fourth quarter, the Houston native got a personal foul on the first play of the next drive. He then had to be calmed down by multiple people on the sidelines, including former FSU great Derrick Brooks. Barnett was asked about how he handles a player like Jackson after a moment like that. "Well you talk to him individually, you let him know that's not acceptable," Barnett said. "And your job is not just your job cemented in stone just because you're out there for us. I mean, we've got enough guys competition-wise that if you keep doing things that are detrimental to the team, that you'll be on the sideline and somebody else will be in the game."