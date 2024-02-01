Florida State baseball players, broadcasters share their thoughts and memories on Mike Martin Sr.

James Ramsey (2009-12) and now Georgia Tech's associate head coach: "I think the moments I remember and draw from all the time as a coach were the post game speeches in the clubhouse. He always could feel the pulse of the team and deliver exactly the message we needed to hear. He had our backs, and we had his. 11 held us accountable to the standard of FSU Baseball, and made sure that each and every team he coached made everyone in Tallahassee and beyond proud to be Seminoles. “It’s about Us.” The winningest coach in the sport never made it about himself. We were a family, and we played like it every time we took the field."

Tyler Holton (2016-18) and now with the Detroit Tigers: "It’s hard to believe it to be honest. Heaven gained a great one today. He’s impacted so many people and was a powerful man of God who led so many others to Christ. My biggest memory of 11 is always going to be him during practice yelling “THIS ONE TAKES US BACK” on the last rep of whatever drill we were running. Of course, he was implying back to Omaha. He wanted all of his players to experience Omaha and he accomplished that goal many, many times. I will forever be grateful for Mike Martin and the opportunity he gave me to wear the garnet and gold."

JC Flowers (2017-19): "Just a remarkable human being. 11 lit up every room he walked in with his infectious smile and genuine down to earth energy. I think the most important part about Mike Martin Sr. Legacy is how much he loved his wife Carol, his family, and his honest and open relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. No matter the wins and losses. 11 was a winner at life. RIP to the GOAT!"

Devon Travis, on Twitter (2010-12): “The impact you’ve left on so many will endure here forever. You always believed in me and you truly gave me the belief that I can accomplish anything on a baseball field. My family and I are so thankful for all you have done for us, and the great memories you left us with will never be forgotten. Thank you, 11, I love you. Rest in Peace.”

Sean Gilmartin, on Twitter (2009-11): “Like the rest of my @FSUBaseball brothers, I owe a great deal to this man. His legacy and impact on the game of baseball lives on. I will never forget the many lessons ‘11’ taught me over my 3yrs. A follower of Christ, and a true leader of men. Rest in peace 11.”

Josh Delph, on Twitter (2012-15): “So thankful for the man that gave me an opportunity and stuck with me through thick and thin. Go enjoy the big game in the sky, 11. Thank you for everything.”

Kevin Dodge (1981-83): "I am very sad to hear about the passing of Mike Martin today. I had the honor of playing for Coach Martin, the winningest coach in college baseball history and appreciate everything he did for me as a player but also as a young man. I loved his competitive spirit and how he protected his family on the field/his team. I have some incredible stories during the years with Coach and will always hold them near and dear to my heart. Mike Martin was not only a coach to me but he was a friend and later a neighbor. Thank you for the great memories that I’ll carry with me forever, and thank you for all that you did for us and FSU baseball!”

Nandy Serrano (1991-92): “ ‘11’ thank you for touching so many lives including mine when you gave me a chance out of the island. You were a big part of the man and leader I have become. Your leadership on and off the field will always be remembered. RIP”