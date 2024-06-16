Omaha, Neb. -- The day between games seems to have done the Florida State baseball team some good,

Because you sure couldn't tell they had suffered a devastating Friday night loss to Tennessee in their College World Series opener from how well they responded Sunday afternoon in their elimination game.

The Seminoles (48-16) used the long ball and another very solid start from Carson Dorsey to keep their season alive with a 7-3 win over Virginia (46-17) Sunday at Charles Schwab Field.

After homering Friday night in FSU's CWS opener, junior left fielder Jaime Ferrer homered twice more on Sunday, a solo shot in the fourth inning and then a three-run homer in the fifth to break the game wide open and give the Seminoles a 6-0 lead.

Ferrer is the first FSU player to hit three home runs in a single College World Series since Ryan Bartholomy in 2000. He's now up to 22 homers on the season.

Alex Lodise added another homer to lead off the FSU sixth (his eighth of the season) and that proved to be more than enough run support for FSU starter Carson Dorsey, who twirled his third straight postseason gem on the mound.

The junior lefty again delivered with FSU's season on the line, working seven innings and allowing three runs with seven strikeouts to two walks.

Virginia managed nine hits off Dorsey, but he navigated jams well in quite a few innings, holding the Cavaliers to a 2 for 10 hitting mark with runners in scoring position.

In three NCAA Tournament starts, Dorsey has allowed five runs over 21 innings (2.14 ERA) with 20 strikeouts to six walks, recording the win in each of his three starts.

It was also probably some nice redemption for Dorsey after he allowed four runs and failed to record an out in a relief appearance vs. Virginia in the ACC Tournament.

FSU reliever Brennen Oxford got some redemption in Sunday's game, recording the final six outs after he took the loss Friday night vs. Tennessee.

Up Next

With one elimination game won, FSU now advances into another elimination game Tuesday afternoon. The Seminoles play the loser of Sunday night's Tennessee-North Carolina game Tuesday at 2 p.m., with the winner of that one advancing into Wednesday's semifinal in which it would need to beat the winner of Sunday night's game twice.