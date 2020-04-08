Baylor grad transfer DE announces he's joining FSU football
Former Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams, who once thought his college football career might be over due to injury, has committed to play his final season at Florida State.
Williams missed half of his 2018 season due to an arm injury and then was declared medically disqualified in 2019. But after being cleared physically, Williams entered the transfer portal earlier this year.
On Wednesday, the grad transfer announced he will be a Seminole.
He is the son of former FSU defensive back Alphonso Williams, who played for the Seminoles from 1985-'88.
Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
So after talking with my family, I’ve decided to commit to Florida State University. #yerr #Gonoles 🍢— D.Will (@DWill__2) April 8, 2020
Williams was a three-star recruit out of Plano, Texas, when he committed to Baylor in 2016. He started four games as a redshirt freshman in 2017, recording 15 tackles, and then sustained a broken arm seven games into the 2018 season.
When he wasn't able to play in 2019, he announced his retirement from football.
Williams, who was listed at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds at Baylor, announced on Monday that he received an offer from the Seminoles.
Bless Em🙏🏾, received an offer from Florida State University #yerr pic.twitter.com/JnfQBquLzW— D.Will (@DWill__2) April 6, 2020
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council