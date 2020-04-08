Former Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams, who once thought his college football career might be over due to injury, has committed to play his final season at Florida State.

Williams missed half of his 2018 season due to an arm injury and then was declared medically disqualified in 2019. But after being cleared physically, Williams entered the transfer portal earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the grad transfer announced he will be a Seminole.

He is the son of former FSU defensive back Alphonso Williams, who played for the Seminoles from 1985-'88.

