Cameron Leary’s home run in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted Boston College to a 7-6 win over Florida State on Saturday afternoon.

Leary, BC’s top hitter, delivered with a one-out home run to end the game and tie up the series at 1-1.

FSU and BC battled the cold and rain for more than 3.5 hours, going into extra innings after the Seminoles rallied to tie the game at 6 in the eighth inning.

Max Williams had a two-run homer in the seventh and the Seminoles had eight doubles, including two apiece by James Tibbs and Daniel Cantu. But FSU (25-5, 6-5 ACC) also stranded 10 runners.

Jaxson West had a pinch-hit RBI double in the eighth that sparked FSU’s rally. West scored two batters later on Alex Lodise’s RBI single to tie it at 6-6.

Conner Whittaker tossed five up-and-down innings and did not earn a decision. He allowed four earned runs on nine hits, throwing two wild pitches and contributing an error on a failed pickoff to second (he also got a runner napping off second base). Whittaker has pitched five or more innings in each of his seven starts this season as well as 14 of 15 career starts.

Joe Charles inherited a tough situation, with two runners on and no outs in the sixth. He gave up a walk and had two wild pitches, clearly struggling with the cold weather and rain to grip the ball as BC scored three runs in the inning.

Andrew Armstrong allowed just an unearned run, while Noah Short tossed a scoreless inning, Brennen Oxford pitched .2 scoreless innings.

John Abraham (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th inning before giving up the home run in the 11th.

But FSU’s arms were not at their best: They combined to walk five batters and toss four wild pitches, in addition to the errant pickoff throws.