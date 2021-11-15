Bear hugs and smiles for everyone ... FSU coaches reflect on emotional win

"It was special," Norvell said on Monday. "And I told Odell, 'Man, we're all excited.' But he shook me in ways I didn't know I could be shook."

If Mike Norvell had any questions about what the Miami game meant to lifelong Seminoles, assistant coach Odell Haggins erased them with one monstrous celebratory hug on Saturday night.

Norvell didn't get to coach against either one of Florida State's in-state rivals a year ago. He was forced to miss the game in South Florida because he tested positive for COVID-19, and then the Seminoles and Florida Gators didn't play at all because of the pandemic.

So, Saturday night was his first real taste of the rivalry.

Two days later, he was still marveling at the the electricity inside Doak Campbell Stadium. And he said he got a real sense, in real time, of just what this rivalry can mean to fans and former players like Haggins.

"It's what makes this place," Norvell said. "It's the game, but what it means. It means so much to our program, to our fan base, to those players. We had a lot of former players that were at the game. A lot of former players that got an opportunity to be around our guys. And you see it in their eyes.

"And coming in after we finished, that was special."

All the coaches who spoke with the media on Monday reflected on their own special moments after that win.

It was their first taste of a rivalry victory at Florida State, and they got to see what it means to the fans and former players. And they saw first-hand what it means to the current players as well.

When offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was asked about seeing the Seminoles celebrating with each other after the 31-28 win, he got emotional and had to take a pause for a few moments.

"They are a special group of guys," Dillingham said. "They've stuck together. And yeah, I mean ... it's pretty cool."

While appearing to choke back tears, Dillingham then stopped talking for more than 20 seconds while looking down at the lectern before him.

The assistant coach was clearly so happy for players who haven't had a lot of success in recent years -- nobody who played on Saturday has ever beaten a rival while at Florida State -- that he genuinely got choked up thinking about the win and the on-field and locker-room celebrations that followed.

"We've got special kids, man," Dillingham said later in the press conference. "That's it. We've got special kids."