I know the deal, folks. I promise.

We're going to write and talk and tweet so much about Tim Becker over the next few days that even Florida State fans will be like, "Enough. We get it. It's a cool story. Quit beating us over the head with it!"

But you know what? We're not stopping just yet. This story is just too fun to write about, too fun to explore, to just give up now that the Athens Regional is over.

After his two-homer outburst on Friday, I wrote this about the former FSU Club Baseball team member and current Seminole walk-on. The next night he had another homer, a single and 3 RBIs off the presumed No.1 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

So, yeah, Tim Becker's place in the annals of FSU baseball history is pretty secure, no matter how he performs this weekend in Baton Rouge.

But what we at Warchant.com wanted to explore was the FSU Club Baseball team itself. How does it work? How many games does it play? How good are the players? Are there more Tim Beckers out there? If so, get them a uniform quick!

Clay Gilman played on the FSU club baseball team for five seasons.

Sam Nadel is the current president of the team. He took over the role when his predecessor tried out for the FSU varsity team, made it, then hit three homers in one NCAA Regional.

They both couldn't be happier for their former teammate.

"He does not necessarily enjoy being in the spotlight," Gilman said of Becker. "But it's pretty cool to see everyone around the country getting behind him. It couldn't have happened to a better guy."

Said Nadel: "We're all just so happy for Tim. I mean, he's so humble. I said to him, if ever there was a time to indulge, go into it and read some Twitter. Just look up 'Tim Becker' on Twitter. And he goes, 'No. I don't Twit.'"

Tim Becker does not Twit. He can hit, though. Pretty well it turns out.

Ask his former club teammates, and they'll tell you what we all saw in Athens wasn't a fluke.

"Last year, Tim was definitely our best hitter," Gilman said. "He hit .510 and had 10 home runs. So he was definitely our best hitter. Our whole lineup was actually very good. I hit .509. Just throwing that out there."

Talk about tough outs! The Becker-Gilman combo was apparently the Ruth-Gehrig of the 2018 club baseball scene. Out here hitting over. 500 like they're in little league.

But Gilman then added: "Tim was our best player for sure. He's just too humble to say it."

That's the truth. Because I asked Becker that very question after his two homers on Friday, and he said emphatically that he wasn't the best hitter on the Florida State club team.

His teammates disagree with that assessment.

"When I was a freshman I told my dad, 'This Tim Becker kid is one of the best hitters I've ever played with before,'" Nadel said.

For all we know, Drew Mendoza is telling his dad the very same thing.