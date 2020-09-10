Behind Enemy Lines: Georgia Tech insider discusses matchup with FSU
As the Florida State and Georgia Tech football teams prepare for Saturday's season-opening showdown (3:30 p.m., ABC), Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel caught up with JacketsOnline publisher Kelly Quinlan to discuss the matchup.
Among the topics discussed were whether former FSU commit Jeff Sims would be the Yellow Jackets' starting quarterback, how much improvement is expected from Georgia Tech's woeful offensive line, and what impact some high-profile transfers might have for the Jackets.
Watch the accompanying video for the complete conversation -- with Schoffel answering questions about the 'Noles and Quinlan talking about the Yellow Jackets -- or check out some of the highlights below.
Some of Kelly Quinlan's observations on Georgia Tech
* The veteran reporter thinks Tech will be improved in the second season under Geoff Collins, but says the Jackets would have been better off starting with a lesser opponent, as opposed to taking on a team with Florida State's talent in the opener. "That's a big jump (from practice)."
* Doesn't expect Tech to start this season with James Graham, who quarterbacked for much of last season, running the offense. Says the Jackets are hoping to be more consistent with the passing game; it was very feast or famine in 2019. "Everything was kind of a home run ball or nothing."
* Thinks true freshman QBs Jeff Sims and Tucker Gleason are more likely to be the main signal-callers in this game, with perhaps a slight edge to Sims. "If I were a betting man, I'd bet on Jeff to be the guy." The Jacksonville native, of course, was previously committed to Florida State, which would make for a compelling story line.
