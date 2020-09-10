As the Florida State and Georgia Tech football teams prepare for Saturday's season-opening showdown (3:30 p.m., ABC), Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel caught up with JacketsOnline publisher Kelly Quinlan to discuss the matchup.

Among the topics discussed were whether former FSU commit Jeff Sims would be the Yellow Jackets' starting quarterback, how much improvement is expected from Georgia Tech's woeful offensive line, and what impact some high-profile transfers might have for the Jackets.

Watch the accompanying video for the complete conversation -- with Schoffel answering questions about the 'Noles and Quinlan talking about the Yellow Jackets -- or check out some of the highlights below.

