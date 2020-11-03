To help set the table for this week's game between Florida State and Pitt, Warchant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel and Panther-Lair.com publisher Chris Peak sat down for a conversation about each team's season and this Saturday's matchup.

Among other topics, Peak discusses the feeling around the Pitt program after a 3-4 start, why the Panthers are struggling on offense, the impact of star safety Paris Ford's departure and more.

