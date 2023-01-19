Bejedi, FSU pull away in fourth quarter to defeat Virginia
Sara Bejedi scored 12 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Florida State women’s basketball team pulled away late and defeated Virginia 77-68 on Thursday night.
Makayla Timpson scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for FSU (17-4, 6-2 ACC).
Ta’Niya Latson also scored 15 points and pulled down four rebounds for the Seminoles, who are 4-2 in January. Latson scored her 500th point, crossing the mark in just 21 games — the fastest in program history.
FSU shot 24 of 67 (35.8) percent from the floor but played their best in the final quarter.
Virginia led 60-50 going into the final quarter. The Seminoles shot 7 of 16 in the final 10 minutes, while holding the Cavaliers to just 2 of 16 shooting.
FSU also made 10 of 12 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.