Sara Bejedi scored 12 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Florida State women’s basketball team pulled away late and defeated Virginia 77-68 on Thursday night.

Makayla Timpson scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for FSU (17-4, 6-2 ACC).

Ta’Niya Latson also scored 15 points and pulled down four rebounds for the Seminoles, who are 4-2 in January. Latson scored her 500th point, crossing the mark in just 21 games — the fastest in program history.

FSU shot 24 of 67 (35.8) percent from the floor but played their best in the final quarter.

Virginia led 60-50 going into the final quarter. The Seminoles shot 7 of 16 in the final 10 minutes, while holding the Cavaliers to just 2 of 16 shooting.

FSU also made 10 of 12 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.