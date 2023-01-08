Story by FSU sports information

A hard-fought, physical contest against Boston College did not go Florida State’s way on Sunday as the Seminoles fell to the Eagles 77-71 in overtime at Conte Forum.

The Seminoles (15-3, 4-1 ACC) got the stop they needed in regulation to set up a possible game-winning bucket tied at 66-66. FSU, however, was unable to convert its attempt on what was a good drive to the basket by Ta'Niya Latson. The possession prior, senior guard Sara Bejedi tied the game on a 3-point field goal from the corner.

Bejedi recorded a career-best 26 points, going 7 of 12 from the floor, 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Bejedi kept FSU in the contest with a 12-point third quarter that helped erase a seven-point halftime deficit.

The Eagles (13-5, 3-2), who were coming off a big win on the road at No. 10 NC State, got plenty of scores and stops in overtime. Dontavia Waggoner led BC with 21 points and 14 rebounds. It was BC’s third win against FSU in 21 tries.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson was forced to do much of her damage in the second half after early foul trouble, picking up her seventh double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Latson chipped in with 10 points and five assists, her first game this year scoring under 19 points.

Florida State went 14 of 16 from the free-throw line, while Boston College missed several free-throw opportunities but went 20-of-36. Waggoner’s 15 free throw attempts were nearly as much as FSU’s team total.

Florida State and Boston College had a defensive battle in the opening quarter, with FSU taking a 16-11 advantage after a long 3-pointer by Erin Howard beat the buzzer. Jazmine Massengill carried FSU in the first, scoring six of its 16 points. The Seminoles held B.C. to just 3-of-19 to begin the game.

Massengill would finish with eight points and nine rebounds before fouling out.



