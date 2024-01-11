Florida State held a 21-point lead in the third period only to see it nearly disappear in the final 10 minutes. But the Seminoles held on and held off North Carolina in a too-close-for-comfort top-25 game.

Sara Bejedi scored a season-high 23 points — drilling 5 of 9 3-pointers — and No. 21 FSU defeated No. 20 North Carolina 70-62 on Thursday night. Bejedi also made 6 of 7 free-throw attempts.

Makayla Timpson scored 11 points and matched a career-high with 14 rebounds, recording her eighth double-double of the season.

FSU (13-4, 4-1 ACC) led by five points, 60-55, midway through the fourth period and Bejedi then hit a clutch 3-pointer to give the Seminoles a cushion.

The Seminoles shot 22 of 71 (31 percent) and 10 of 37 (27 percent) from 3-point range. But they also secured the victory at the line, making 16 of 18 shots (88.9 percent).

Deja Kelly scored 23 points on 10 of 22 shooting for UNC (11-5, 3-1).

Ta'Niya Latson left the game in the final minute with what appeared to be a right knee injury. There was no update on her condition postgame, although the sophomore guard walked off the court and put weight on both feet (Latson wears a brace on her left knee).

Latson finished with eight points on 3 of 15 shooting.