At first, it didn't seem that any more transfer portal help at linebacker was on the way for Florida State.

While the Seminoles heavily recruited Auburn LB transfer Cam Riley, he originally chose NC State over FSU in February as the school he would enroll at this summer.

The more he thought about it, though, Riley realized his decision wasn't right. Exactly two months after committing to NC State, he decommitted on April 26. A few weeks later, he committed to FSU on May 8, giving the Seminoles a recruiting win they didn't think they were going to get and some much needed linebacker depth.

"When you play football and you get into your final couple years of college, you have to think of which school is more of a fit for you and where you could see yourself being more productive in the defense," Riley said in his first interview at FSU on Thursday. "I watched the defenses, both of them are very great defenses. NC State runs a good defense, Florida State does as well. But I watched a lot of film and thought I would be more productive here."

Riley brings a great deal of experience to an FSU linebacker room in need of exactly that. The former three-star recruit from Evergreen, Ala., appeared in 46 games and made 10 starts across four seasons at Auburn.

Considering the non-DJ-Lundy division of FSU's linebacker room has made one career start entering the 2024 season, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Riley was a shot in the arm to the position group when he changed his mind and flipped to the Seminoles.

Former Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones, now entering his second season at FSU, also played a big role in selling the Seminoles to Riley.

"Talking with him day-in and day-out, he told me how good of a program it was and the people around the program," Riley said of Jones. "Coming down, seeing it for myself, it was nothing but icing on the cake."