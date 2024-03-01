Tight end Jaheim Bell as well as cornerbacks Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones take the field at the NFL Combine on Friday seeking to create separation from the pack. While Green is viewed as the No. 6 cornerback among the combine participants and could be selected as high as the third round, Bell and Jones have the opportunity to distinguish themselves and show they are worthy of, for example, a fourth-round pick compared to a sixth-round pick. The difference is considerable financially as well as illustrates how much an NFL franchise values them and invests in their development. Starting at 3 p.m. on NFL Network, the tight ends and defensive backs that were invited to the Combine in Indianapolis will participate in a variety of on-field drills ranging from a number of running/agility drills to more position-specific drills with personnel from all 32 NFL teams watching. Day 1 of the on-field workouts featured prominent names like Jared Verse (slam dunk first-round pick) and Braden Fiske (likely to be taken in the second or third round). We have thoughts on Verse, Fiske, Fabien Lovett, Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach here. Before the combine workouts begin on Friday, here's what NFL.com's draft profiles from Lance Zierlein say about Bell, Green and Jones.

TE Jaheim Bell

Prospect grade according to NFL.com: 5.89 out of 8, No. 13 among tight ends in 2024 draft class Overview Undersized as a tight end and lacking instincts as a lead blocker out of the backfield, Bell is a player without a clean positional fit after playing all over the field at South Carolina and Florida State. When Bell centers in and locks up, he can be an effective blocker, but he is wildly inconsistent when asked to make blocks on the move in space. He's tight-hipped, but he does have the speed to run the seams and is a talented runner after the catch. He might need to find a modified gadget role and really show out on special teams to make a squad. Strengths Runs well to stretch the field both before and after the catch. Toughness to finish contested catches in the middle of the field. Able to create first downs out of catch-and-run throws in heavy traffic. Creates momentum into contact at point of attack and when climbing. Has versatility for a variety of alignments all over the field. Weaknesses Hip tightness shows up in route running and stride length in open field. Turns to quarterback and gears down rather than finishing routes at times. Struggles with instincts and feel as a run blocker. Needs to do a better job of fitting up and finishing as lead blocker. Hands and catch radius are slightly below average.

CB Renardo Green

Prospect grade according to NFL.com: 6.31 out of 8, No. 6 among cornerbacks in 2024 draft class Overview Pure press-man cornerback whose inspired coverage against LSU’s talented receiving corps should carry weight in his evaluation. Green is patient to match the release and possesses good agility to recover quickly when beaten. Elite body control allows him to phase double moves and route breaks. He’s quick to close and tackle when beaten. Physical play gets him flagged inside the route and he doesn’t find the football often enough when routes travel downfield. He can improve in run support, but he’s more than willing. Green might need safety help over the top, but his route tracing and catch restriction over the first two levels give him a good chance of becoming an above-average starter outside or from the slot. Strengths Outstanding play against LSU’s Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Excellent change of direction to phase double moves and comebacks. Flows with bends of the route and stays in receiver’s pocket. Doesn’t allow bigger opponents to bully him for space. Sifts quickly through combo routes and adjusts coverage. Chokes the catch point with positioning and aggression. Reliable run defender near the line of scrimmage. Weaknesses Physical playing style is likely to be penalized more in the NFL than it was in college. Face guards but fails to find the ball and time up catch disruption. Almost all of his touchdowns allowed came on fades. Average burst on the throw from his trigger. Needs to prove he can carry vertical receivers deep.

CB Jarrian Jones