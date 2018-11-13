They tried different things on Saturday night at Notre Dame.

They used the "Wild Cam" package and actually scored a touchdown. They debuted the "Hippo" package for the first time. They went for it on fourth down six times. Converting three.

Both running backs rushed for over 50 yards for the first time this season.

But none of that really mattered in the end. Because Florida State's offense still managed just 13 points, and the Seminoles were still blown out for a third straight game.

Florida State currently ranks 108th in the nation (out of 129 teams) in total offense, 110th in scoring offense, 119th in turnover margin, 124th in red-zone offense, 126th in third-down conversion percentage, 127th in rushing offense, 128th in yards per carry, 128th in tackles for loss allowed and 128th in penalties.

Just in case you were wondering how the offense was performing in 2018, that last paragraph explains it pretty well.

Even still, there were some positives from the game at Notre Dame. Most notably the return of the Wild Cam, which yielded a 7-yard TD run by sophomore running back Cam Akers, and the debut of the "Hippo" package that resulted in a first down with a QB sneak.

"(We're trying) to create as much morale as we possibly can," FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell said on Tuesday. "Create as many opportunities for kids to be a part of the football program as possible, to know that they're counted on. So they're invested in practice and invested in the game."

The "Hippo," which featured defensive tackles Marvin Wilson, Robert Cooper and Cory Durden as blockers, worked the first time but then didn't on two consecutive plays near the Notre Dame goal line.