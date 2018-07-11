His voicemail greeting already ends with the saying, “Hail to Pitt,” but Mike Bell hasn’t quite pulled himself away from the Florida State family just yet.

He probably never will completely.

In just the first few hours after the University of Pittsburgh announced Bell had been hired as the Panthers’ next head baseball coach, Bell’s cell phone was filled with nearly 300 text messages Tuesday night.

There were congratulatory notes from former players and teammates. Coaches he’s worked with and competed against. Even some buddies from his six years as a minor-league player.

“It was really flattering,” Bell, who spent the past seven seasons as FSU’s pitching coach, told Warchant on Wednesday morning. “I’ve always been a pretty quiet and humble guy. To see the former players and coaches reach out like that, and even coaches I crossed paths with -- from the professional side to the college side -- it’s been really neat.

“Just reading through them all, it was like going down memory lane. It brought back a lot of smiles and a lot of laughs.”

Not all of the conversations have been easy.

While it has not been a secret that Bell has coveted a head coaching opportunity -- he has been a finalist for other jobs in recent years -- it’s never easy for a college coach to tell returning players and incoming recruits that he's moving on.

One conversation that went better than even he might have expected came when he shared the news with legendary FSU head coach Mike Martin.

Martin coached Bell in the mid-1990s and hired him as pitching coach before the 2012 season. When Martin embarks upon his 40th and final campaign as FSU’s head coach next spring, Bell will not be by his side.

“He was very excited,” Bell said of Martin’s reaction. “He was thrilled. Almost like a proud father.”