Bell opens up about challenge of leaving FSU, opportunity at Pitt
His voicemail greeting already ends with the saying, “Hail to Pitt,” but Mike Bell hasn’t quite pulled himself away from the Florida State family just yet.
He probably never will completely.
In just the first few hours after the University of Pittsburgh announced Bell had been hired as the Panthers’ next head baseball coach, Bell’s cell phone was filled with nearly 300 text messages Tuesday night.
There were congratulatory notes from former players and teammates. Coaches he’s worked with and competed against. Even some buddies from his six years as a minor-league player.
“It was really flattering,” Bell, who spent the past seven seasons as FSU’s pitching coach, told Warchant on Wednesday morning. “I’ve always been a pretty quiet and humble guy. To see the former players and coaches reach out like that, and even coaches I crossed paths with -- from the professional side to the college side -- it’s been really neat.
“Just reading through them all, it was like going down memory lane. It brought back a lot of smiles and a lot of laughs.”
Not all of the conversations have been easy.
While it has not been a secret that Bell has coveted a head coaching opportunity -- he has been a finalist for other jobs in recent years -- it’s never easy for a college coach to tell returning players and incoming recruits that he's moving on.
One conversation that went better than even he might have expected came when he shared the news with legendary FSU head coach Mike Martin.
Martin coached Bell in the mid-1990s and hired him as pitching coach before the 2012 season. When Martin embarks upon his 40th and final campaign as FSU’s head coach next spring, Bell will not be by his side.
“He was very excited,” Bell said of Martin’s reaction. “He was thrilled. Almost like a proud father.”
And Bell didn’t hesitate to say that he will rely heavily on the lessons he’s learned from Martin in his first head coaching position.
“I wouldn’t know where to begin,” Bell said, when asked for specifics. “You learn certain things from him as a player. But to come back and coach and compete for championships with him and Mike Martin Jr., and Chip Baker … until you’ve been inside with them, you really don’t know. But it can teach you things and prepare you for anything and everything this game will bring.”
Although he has glanced at Pitt’s roster and spoken to a few of the returning players, Bell said he won’t really dive into the nuts and bolts of the new job until later this week.
The family will fly up on Thursday, and an introductory press conference will be held on Friday. Then this weekend will be devoted to immersing himself in his new program, which went 29-26 last season.
It was on his first trip to Pittsburgh last week that Bell realized he should strongly consider the job. Under second-year athletics director Heather Lyke, the Panthers have made a string of splashy hires, including Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel to lead the men’s basketball program and longtime FSU assistant Lance White to take over the women’s hoops program.
“There’s a commitment to success,” Bell said. “That is what has attracted a lot of coaches … there’s a real commitment to not just be a part of the ACC, but be a factor. They want to compete at the highest level. And that starts at the top with Heather Lyke and her willingness to compete for championships.
“Look at some of the other names and positions she’s hired in the last 15 months. It’s impressive. They’ve got a vision and a direction, and they’re backing up their commitment to it. … I’ve had a couple of other opportunities in the past, but I’ve never been one to go chasing jobs. It was about finding the right job.”
While some have speculated that Bell’s departure is linked to the end of Martin’s career and uncertainty about the future of the Seminoles’ program, he insisted that’s not the case. He believes FSU is poised for continued success and said the ‘Noles already are in position to land great signing classes for 2019 and 2020.
“Florida State is a great place, and Florida State will always be a great place,” Bell said. “Like Odell [Haggins] said last year, ‘They’re unconquered.’ Florida State wins in every sport.”
If Bell ends up coaching against FSU while he’s at Pitt, it actually won’t be the first time. He was an assistant coach at Tennessee when the Volunteers opened their 2007 season at FSU.
“We didn’t fare too well,” Bell said with a laugh. “Then again, not a lot of people do when they go to Tallahassee.”
From a family standpoint, the transition should be fairly smooth. Bell and his wife, Alicia, have a pair of children – 13-year-old daughter Alexis and 10-year-old son Kyler – and they’ll both have time to adjust to new schools.
Leaving Tallahassee won’t be easy for any of them, however. It’s where Mike and Alicia met while both were attending FSU. And it’s the home that the children know best.
“That part is challenging,” Bell said. “Because Florida State has been – and always will be – a part of our history. It’s in our blood. It’s what shaped me as a baseball coach, as a husband and as a father. We won’t ever forget that.”
