Florida State will be going out with a boom at the NFL Scouting Combine Saturday afternoon. The third day of combine workouts will see quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers take the field starting at 1 p.m. on NFL Network. While Jordan Travis is still working his way back to 100% -- he just got his boot off last week, he said on Friday -- and won't be participating, running back Trey Benson as well wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson are expected to work out in some capacity Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis. In a running back class that isn't especially strong at the top, Benson has a chance to be the first running back taken if he performs well in the draft process. Coleman projects as a potential first-round pick in an incredibly talented receiver draft class while Wilson could play his way into being a Day 2 pick in either the second or third round with a strong showing. Before this final batch of Seminoles take the field, here's what NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein thinks of their game and draft stock entering this week.

QB Jordan Travis

Prospect grade according to NFL.com: 5.89 (out of 8), No. 8 among QBs in 2024 draft class Overview In a career marked with challenges, Travis showed the resilience to overcome and finish his career playing his best football. He’s undersized but has an adequate arm and can help protect himself with his legs. The footwork isn’t always great, but he can throw effectively and fairly accurately as an improviser. Travis doesn’t usually beat defenses with pre-snap planning or eye work and can be a step slow to get through progressions and throw with anticipation. He displays good leadership and desires to take care of the football. Travis’ traits don’t stand out, but his mobility and continued growth as a passer could give him a shot to compete for a spot as a QB2/3 if evaluations of his leg injury check out. Strengths Possesses adequate arm strength to make NFL throws. Able to expedite his delivery for sudden throws when needed. Is generally accurate when throwing to intermediate targets. Improved at recognizing lurking defenders and avoiding the danger. Can find targets and put the ball on them when he’s on the move. Feels edge pressure and climbs pocket or exits the side door. Talented as a scrambler/runner and competes to move the chains. Weaknesses Season-ending leg injury could prevent pre-draft workouts. Plays with average pre-snap diagnosis on where opportunities should exist. Pace can be stale through progressions, causing him to miss open targets. Needs to become a more decisive passer on the next level. Occasional signs of panic that turn into poor decision-making with the ball. Aims it and pulls up short on his follow-through at times. Sources Tell Us “He’s much more confident than he was back in 2021 and he’s just gotten a lot better as a quarterback, too.” - NFC regional scout Jordan Travis updates his recovery in his NFL Combine interview

RB Trey Benson

40-yard dash: 4.39 (No. 3 among 2024 draft-class RBs) Broad Jump: 10'2"

Vertical Jump: 33.5" Prospect grade according to NFL.com: 6.19, No. 3 among RBs in 2024 draft class Overview Big back who might need to table his desires to be an elusive runner and adopt a more physical, decisive approach as a pro. Benson had just two seasons of collegiate wear and tear, but he only hit the 20-carry mark in one game. He runs with good knee-bend, agility and contact balance but takes too long to process the front and hit holes between the tackles. He has creative athleticism but lacks creative vision, so he would be wise to keep more runs on track and finish with consistent authority rather than searching for greener grass. Benson has some talent as a pass catcher and enough protection ability to warrant a role as a complementary three-down option. Strengths Exceptional size with a body type made for NFL workload. Above-average bend and lateral-cut agility for a big back. Lowers pads and balances through contact to stay up and running. Slides, dips and cuts to find smaller openings that are developing. Capable receiver on wheels, screens and underneath routes. Weaknesses Leaves yards on the field due to bouts of indecisiveness. Too many wasted steps in getting to where he needs to go. Lacks vision and burst to scare defenses with big-play potential. Needs to improve at setting up would-be tacklers into blockers. Physical tools for pass protection but needs better recognition and positioning. Trey Benson shares appreciation for FSU taking chance on him

WR Keon Coleman

Broad Jump: 10’7” (84th percentile) Vertical Jump: 38" (80th percentile) 40-yard dash: 4.61 Prospect grade according to NFL.com: 6.29, No. 10 among WRs in 2024 draft class Overview Above-the-rim artist with circus catches resembling a scene from the tents of Cirque du Soleil. Coleman has excellent size and ball skills. He’s not sudden and doesn’t have great speed, so beating press and creating breathing room against tight man coverages will depend on his ability to improve as a route-runner. The former star basketball player has a rebounder’s blend of extension and timing to give jump-ball defenders the blues. He’s big and strong with soft hands, but he can play with a little more aggression in claiming his deep-ball space and getting after it as a run blocker. Coleman might lack the athletic traits to be a well-rounded WR2. Instead, keep an eye on him as a big slot receiver who can be a red-zone specialist. Strengths Prototypical size and high-end ball skills. Attacks underneath throws with extended, sticky hands. Works aggressively back on short and intermediate throws. Unlikely to see focus drops when watching his tape. Meets jump balls with full extension to the high-point. Uses size to gain advantage over the cornerback on jump-ball wins. Hard to bring down after the catch and as a punt returner. Weaknesses Press coverage can blanket his release and catch a ride. Below-average acceleration getting out of breaks and cuts. Could struggle finding separation to avoid excessive contested catches. Needs to play through downfield corners to secure catch space. Capable of being a much more effective run blocker. Keon Coleman reflects on his lone season at FSU in NFL Combine interview

WR Johnny Wilson