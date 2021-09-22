Beset by injuries, FSU trying to find right combination on offensive line
When the 2021 season began, Florida State's football coaches felt pretty good about the five starters they had on the offensive line.
But that starting unit has played exactly 25 snaps together.
Center Maurice Smith tried to play through an injury in the first half against Notre Dame, but hasn't seen the field since. Tackle Robert Scott was injured against Jacksonville State. And backup guard Dontae Lucas, who was inserted into the lineup when Smith went down, is no longer with the team.
Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Back during preseason camp, FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said the Seminoles had "seven or eight" linemen that could work into the rotation pretty seamlessly.
Just three weeks into the year, that depth has been sliced into considerably, which hasn't made for an easy start to the season for offensive line coach Alex Atkins.
"It's always a challenge, you know, when you've got to rotate some guys," he said. "But you've got to play with what you've got and you've got to get them in the best position possible.
"We've had guys play guard and tackle, but that's why we work the cross-training. ... You've got to have guys that can play multiple spots."
Case in point: Darius Washington.
The redshirt freshman has already played three different spots on the line through three games: Left tackle, right tackle, and when Baveon Johnson went out of the game on Saturday for a couple of plays, center.
"We try to train about four or five guys," Atkins said. "He's been the most consistent with the snaps. That's the first thing that comes up when you lose a center -- who can get the ball back cleanly? Because nothing else matters ... if he can block and the ball is over [the quarterback's] head, we're in trouble."
Atkins said freshman Bryson Estes is a possible option at center as well, but added that they're hoping to get Smith back soon. They're hoping to get Robert Scott back this week as well.
"They got more work today. Think it's trending in the right way," FSU coach Mike Norvell said after Wednesday's practice. "But obviously we've still got some more days to see how their bodies respond. And we'll get a better sense of that as we get closer to game day."
In the meantime, the Seminoles have been trying to find the best combination of five guys up front who can give them a chance to succeed on Saturday.
Last week at Wake Forest, a lot of those reps went to Johnson at center and veteran Brady Scott at left tackle. This week in practice, redshirt freshman Lloyd Willis has been getting work with the first- and second-team offense at tackle.
"You're seeing confidence in him," Norvell said of Willis.
The Seminoles also appear to be taking a longer look at backup guards Ira Henry and Zane Herring among others.
"It depends on how the practice week goes," Atkins said, when asked if they might give some younger linemen an opportunity this Saturday against visiting Louisville. He also said the Seminoles could alter their approach to certain things on offense if they have to play even younger linemen.
"You've got to put them in the best positions that they can handle," FSU's second-year OL coach said. "I think that goes for all positions."
Atkins said he couldn't remember coaching another unit that had seen this much shuffling so early in a season.
That has made continuity and consistency difficult to come by. Losing Smith and Scott were especially big blows because they might be the two most talented linemen in the starting five.
When it comes to the development of his offensive line overall, Atkins said he has seen growth across the board, even if it hasn't always been evident on game days.
He said his players have gotten to the point where they can get everything right in the meeting room, on the practice field, in individual drills, in team drills, in two-minute drills and so on.
This week, he is again challenging them to carry it over to the game.
"You only get that one opportunity on Saturday to get it right," Atkins said. "That one time. You have to be right then. That's the time to show up."
------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council