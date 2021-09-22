Beset by injuries, FSU trying to find right combination on offensive line

When the 2021 season began, Florida State's football coaches felt pretty good about the five starters they had on the offensive line. But that starting unit has played exactly 25 snaps together. Center Maurice Smith tried to play through an injury in the first half against Notre Dame, but hasn't seen the field since. Tackle Robert Scott was injured against Jacksonville State. And backup guard Dontae Lucas, who was inserted into the lineup when Smith went down, is no longer with the team. Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

The Florida State offensive line has already had to do major shuffling after just three games. (Gene Williams)

Back during preseason camp, FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said the Seminoles had "seven or eight" linemen that could work into the rotation pretty seamlessly. Just three weeks into the year, that depth has been sliced into considerably, which hasn't made for an easy start to the season for offensive line coach Alex Atkins. "It's always a challenge, you know, when you've got to rotate some guys," he said. "But you've got to play with what you've got and you've got to get them in the best position possible. "We've had guys play guard and tackle, but that's why we work the cross-training. ... You've got to have guys that can play multiple spots." Case in point: Darius Washington. The redshirt freshman has already played three different spots on the line through three games: Left tackle, right tackle, and when Baveon Johnson went out of the game on Saturday for a couple of plays, center. "We try to train about four or five guys," Atkins said. "He's been the most consistent with the snaps. That's the first thing that comes up when you lose a center -- who can get the ball back cleanly? Because nothing else matters ... if he can block and the ball is over [the quarterback's] head, we're in trouble." Atkins said freshman Bryson Estes is a possible option at center as well, but added that they're hoping to get Smith back soon. They're hoping to get Robert Scott back this week as well. "They got more work today. Think it's trending in the right way," FSU coach Mike Norvell said after Wednesday's practice. "But obviously we've still got some more days to see how their bodies respond. And we'll get a better sense of that as we get closer to game day."