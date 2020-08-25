The one-percent, CLIMB mantra of FSU head football coach Mike Norvell appears to be in motion as the Seminoles leader described Tuesday's practice as the best yet for his offense. Propelled by a running back room largely recruited by the first year staff, Norvell had high praise for true freshman Lawrance Toafili while also elaborating on his running back rotation management. Norvell also confirmed true freshman offensive lineman Zane Herring will be out of the season (shoulder) and that he has added Deonte Sheffield and Wyatt Rector to the scholarship roster. FSU returns to practice on Wednesday.

