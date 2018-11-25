The top priority for the Seminoles in this class will be offensive line, as FSU struggled greatly in that segment all season. In this 2019 OL Hot Board, we take a closer look at the top prospects the 'Noles are chasing, where things stand with each, and a few other prospects who could end up on FSU's radar.

With Florida State's 2018 season now in the books and no bowl game to prepare for, it's time for Willie Taggart and his staff to hit the recruiting trail in a big way.

The Skinny on Lucas & FSU

Lucas has long been considered a bell cow for this class and one of the top recruiters for the Seminoles. He has said he's going to take official visits to other schools, but will that actually happen? We're told he's getting weary of the recruiting process, so he might end that if those feelings continue to trend that way. Lucas is very confident where he wants to be, and that's FSU -- even if he takes some visits.

From what we're hearing, the 'Noles are extremely confident that Lucas will sign with them in December and possibly enroll early. Because of FSU's line issues, Lucas knows he has a very good chance of seeing the field as a freshman. And the final piece of the puzzle is his extremely close relationship with the Seminoles' coaching staff. The losses this season won't change that.