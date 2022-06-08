Big Man Camp: FSU makes moves with 4-star DE Renaud, UCF OL commit

When you combine the spring and summer months, no school has gotten Fort Pierce four-star defensive end Wilky Denaud on campus more than Florida State. That trend continued on Wednesday afternoon as Denaud worked out at the FSU Big Man Camp.

One day earlier, he also got in an unofficial visit with the Seminoles.

"Just getting back over here is always fun. I felt like I got better today," Denaud said. "As Coach Odell [Haggins] always preaches to me, it's about how you got better, and I feel like I was better. Working with the coaches and them pushing to my limits -- adversity was really good."

Throughout the afternoon workout, both FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins -- who is Denaud's main recruiter -- were very active with teaching him different skills and techniques.

The four-star prospect took the hard coaching in stride.

"He (Haggins) wants the best for me, and he wants me to be great," Denaud said. "That's what it takes for me to get there"

It wasn't just the coaches who were involved in the instruction, however. FSU defensive end Jared Verse was also on hand, helping Denaud and other recruits with their technique. Verse was one of about a dozen current Florida State players lending a hand.

"It shows their passion of how they want all the younger people to be great just like them," Denaud said. "And it started with them helping us today."

Denaud also talked about seeing more of FSU's campus again and what things he did on his first day in town.

"Just wanted to meet the staff again," he said, adding that the Seminoles' coaches always make him feel like a priority. "Every time I come, they are always energetic and excited to see me. Coach Ratliff (assistant director of high school relations Keiwan Ratliff) always shows love. I felt the energy was really good, and I feel they want me."

Next up is a visit to Auburn and Alabama next week. Then he's going to take a break from recruiting and work with his high school team.

This fall, he said, he hopes to check out some games in person.