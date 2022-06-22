Big Man Camp Insider: Three Georgia OL talk FSU after taking in visit

For the final camp afternoon of the summer, the Florida State football staff juggled its Big Man Camp as well as a 7-on-7 tournament on Wednesday.

At the Big Man Camp, some of the key offensive line targets FSU has pursued this year were in attendance, including D.J. Chester, Kelton Smith and 2024 four-star Barry Walker. Each have already visited Tallahassee multiple times recently.

All three Georgia linemen discussed where they're at in their respective recruitments, why it was important to visit FSU again, and where the Seminoles stand with them following the camp.

