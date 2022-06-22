Big Man Camp Insider: Three Georgia OL talk FSU after taking in visit
For the final camp afternoon of the summer, the Florida State football staff juggled its Big Man Camp as well as a 7-on-7 tournament on Wednesday.
At the Big Man Camp, some of the key offensive line targets FSU has pursued this year were in attendance, including D.J. Chester, Kelton Smith and 2024 four-star Barry Walker. Each have already visited Tallahassee multiple times recently.
All three Georgia linemen discussed where they're at in their respective recruitments, why it was important to visit FSU again, and where the Seminoles stand with them following the camp.
Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!
*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play
*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day
*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news
A frequent FSU visitor, OL Chester talks Atkins and process
Having just visited for FSU’s Elite Camp earlier this month, offensive lineman D.J. Chester said he again enjoyed working with FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins, adding that he’s always the "same person."
"He’s a real good coach. He's hands-on. Whenever I have a question, he answers it and explains it,” Chester said. “He's a good coach."
The two go back to when Chester was in the eighth grade, as Atkins was one of the first coaches to recruit him.
“He calls me or I’ll call him. We never really talk about football,” Chester said. “Football is just what brings us closer and closer.”
As for the recruiting process, Chester is locked in on his senior season and isn’t too sure on his eventual decision yet, saying no one team stands out right now. He wants to commit when he plays in the All-American Bowl.
“I still don’t know. I am nowhere near making a decision yet,” Chester said.
FSU's coaches appear to like how versatile he is and that he could play tackle or guard.
“They’re with everybody else, I love them,” Chester said of FSU. “Same thing as everybody else. They’re in the group."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news