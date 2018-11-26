Despite his saying for months that he was solid in his commitment to Florida State, many Seminole fans have worried that Rivals100 quarterback Sam Howell might be swayed away by another school -- especially as FSU struggled during Willie Taggart's first season.

Those concerns can now be put to rest.

In an exclusive interview with Warchant.com early Monday morning, Howell confirmed that he will be signing with Florida State next month and is not considering any other schools.

"I will be signing with FSU," said Howell, who has been the target of a heavy push from his home-state North Carolina Tar Heels. "I'm ready to get there and get to work."

Howell spoke while leaving Tallahassee after a weekend official visit, and he said his host was freshman receiver Keyshawn Helton.

"Keyshawn was my host. He did a really good job, and he's a cool guy and I feel he's a really good player," Howell said. "He didn't have to tell me about FSU because I think I know just about everything about FSU. But we talked about [how] you see a shift in the culture change here at FSU, and he talked a good bit about that. How we are going to bring that winning culture back."

Among the highlights of the visit was sitting down with head coach Willie Taggart and offensive coordinator Walt Bell.

During their first season of coaching together, Taggart and Bell didn't exactly produce an impressive offensive attack -- thanks in large part to the injuries and ineffectiveness of the offensive line. Taggart called the offensive plays for most of the season, but he delegated that responsibility to Bell for the final four games.