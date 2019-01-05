Go ahead and take a deep breath, Seminole fans -- the Akeem Dent saga is finally over.

Dent, the five-star cornerback from Palm Beach Central, has announced he has signed with Florida State and will enroll for the spring semester.

The nation's No. 4 cornerback committed to the Seminoles back in the summer of 2017 but had talked about visiting other schools -- including Florida, Miami and Alabama -- before signing in February.

Those planned visits had many FSU fans concerned, even though Dent has maintained that Florida State was his top school throughout the procsss.

"It's home whenever I'm at FSU,” Dent said during Armour week in Orlando. “I get a feeling there at FSU like no other place, and I'm really comfortable with the city of Tallahassee. And with the group of guys we have coming in we are ready to change everything in the Tribe19 class.”