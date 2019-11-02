Warchant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel and senior writer Corey Clark take a big picture look at the state of Florida State football after the 'Noles fall flat in a crucial 27-10 result vs. Miami. Offensive regression, lack of ferocity on the defensive side of the ball and a 21 game sample size to put into context is the focus of their postgame analysis.

** Don't miss out on our great Football coverage. 30-day FREE trial **