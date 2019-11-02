News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 20:55:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: FSU regresses in loss opening Taggart to further scrutiny

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

Warchant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel and senior writer Corey Clark take a big picture look at the state of Florida State football after the 'Noles fall flat in a crucial 27-10 result vs. Miami. Offensive regression, lack of ferocity on the defensive side of the ball and a 21 game sample size to put into context is the focus of their postgame analysis.

** Don't miss out on our great Football coverage. 30-day FREE trial **

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}