Big plays or bust? Seminoles know they must cash in against Clemson defense

"Their biggest strength is they have really good players," Dillingham said. "Their talent level is high. I mean, there's a reason they're a Top 5 (defense) in the country. And they've got one of the best defensive coordinators and best defensive staffs in the country."

Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has never gotten to coach against Clemson's Brent Venables before, but it's obvious the FSU assistant knows what kind of challenge he faces this weekend in Death Valley.

Clemson might be struggling as a team, and the Tigers' offense might be one of the worst in the country though the first seven games of this season. But there's still that defense.

And as Dillingham pointed out, Venables has been at Clemson for a decade now. That continuity matters. The players who are on the field for the Tigers have been in that system their whole college careers.

Not only are they talented, but they're disciplined, experienced and typically know exactly what they're supposed to be doing.

Despite their disappointing 4-3 record, the Tigers are allowing just 14.6 points per game, which is third-best in the country.

They've allowed just one offense this year to score more than 20 points -- and that was a 27-21 loss to N.C. State in overtime. They lost 27-17 last week to Pitt, but one of the Panthers' scores came on a pick-six.

Dillingham said one of the reasons Clemson is so good on defense is that the Tigers can switch up how they attack an offense from week to week, game to game, depending on who they're playing.

That's not normal. And it speaks to the versatility, knowledge and experience of their players.

"Every week, they have a specific plan for who they play," Dillingham said. "And that is not how most defenses play. Most defenses have an identity of who they are. [Clemson's] identity is they're going to get after you. How they do that is going to be based on who you are, and it's going to be completely different every week."

Dillingham and FSU head coach Mike Norvell both know it's highly unlikely the Seminoles will be able to march up and down the field consistently against the Tigers. Because that defense just doesn't give up a whole lot of 10-play, 80-yard drives. Especially not in that stadium, where they have won 31 straight games.

In Pitt's victory over Clemson this past weekend, both of the Panthers' offensive touchdowns came on big plays -- passes of 39 and 23 yards by Kenny Pickett.

So, it's imperative that when the Seminoles do have a shot at a big play, whether on a run or an open receiver off a play-action pass, they've got to take advantage.

"That's critical," Dillingham said. "When you face a good defense, one of the things that makes them really good is that they tackle well. If you watch the film, I mean they don't miss tackles. It sounds like a fundamental and boring, but you get on the free safety at nine yards deep, and you gain nine yards (and nothing more).

"So, when we get those opportunities to win those one-on-ones, we've got to win some, whether that's the passing game or the running game. We've got to make people miss, and we have to be explosive. Because they're an opportunistic defense as well, and because they're so aggressive, you're not just going to be able to methodically move the ball down the field."