Here's a complete breakdown of the top prospects expected to be in town this weekend, including a closer look at where things stand with the 'Noles, what those players will be looking to see this weekend, and which schools offer the greatest competition.

Along with facing the No. 2 team in the country, Florida State is preparing for a huge recruiting weekend, as the 'Noles are expected to host several five-star prospects and other uncommitted targets for official and unofficial visits.

The skinny on Crouch's recruitment/What to watch for on visit

Although he is one of the very elite prospects in the country, Crouch is just beginning to get out and visit campuses this fall. Last weekend, he went to see N.C. State (where his brother plays), as the Wolfpack took on Clemson on the road. This weekend will be his first official visit, and the 'Noles have a huge opportunity to set the bar for his other four officials. We are told it's also likely Crouch will return to FSU for an unofficial visit with good friend and FSU commit QB Sam Howell.

As for this weekend, one of the big things to watch for is the bond Crouch builds with the current players on the team. Another key will be how his grandmother, who is a major influence in his life and will be on the trip, feels about the environment at FSU. She will have to feel good about the family aspects of the program to give her blessing for him to go this far away to school. We expect Willie Taggart and the Seminoles' coaches to really work hard on this aspect, as other recruits (and their families) have complimented them for that in the past.

It's been clear for awhile that FSU likes Crouch as a linebacker, and we are told he's leaning toward playing that position in college instead of running back. Coming into this visit, we feel that Clemson holds the edge, and we are also told that Crouch wants to see how FSU competes with the Tigers. He also wants to see how he could fit in at linebacker with the 'Noles. So a strong performance from the linebackers -- and certainly the team in general -- would be huge here.

It will also help FSU that linebacker commit Jaleel McRae will be here this weekend as well; they have developed a nice friendship.