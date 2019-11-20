The Florida State men's basketball team cruised to an 89-53 win against Chattanooga to move to 3-1 on the season.

Florida State 89, Chattanooga 53

Florida State was without two starters on Wednesday night against Chattanooga.

It didn't matter.

The Seminoles, leading by 12 at the break, outscored the Mocs (3-2) by 24 points in the second half en route to a 89-53 win at the Civic Center.

Florida State, which was without both M.J. Walker and Raiquan Gray, improves to 3-1 on the season. FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said afterwards that they aren't major injuries that both would probably be "doubtful" for the Seminoles next game on Saturday.

Devin Vassell led FSU with 17 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Patrick Williams added 16 and Malik Osborne, Dominic Olejniczak and Balsa Koprivica each had 10 points as well for the Seminoles.

Trent Forrest had a game-high seven assists for FSU, which was 10 of 25 from 3-point range in the game.

Chattanooga kept it close for the first 10 minutes on Wednesday, but FSU just wore down the out-manned Mocs as the game went on. The Seminoles had 10 assists and just two turnovers as they went into the half with a 41-29 lead.

And it just got worse from there for Chattanooga.

Vassell and Williams combined for 19 points in the second half, the Seminoles controlled the glass on both ends and turned a 12-point advantage into a 36-point rout.

FSU's bench outscored Chattanooga's 33-7 and the Seminoles had a 16-6 advantage in second-chance points.

The next game for Florida State is Saturday at home at 2 p.m. vs. St. Francis.

---------------

Talk about this story with other FSU basketball fans on the Seminole Hoops Message Board