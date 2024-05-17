After the big hits led the way for the Florida State baseball team in Thursday night's series opener, the FSU bats did a little bit of everything in the first game of Friday's doubleheader vs. Georgia Tech.

No. 10 FSU (39-13, 17-11 in ACC) mashed 16 hits -- half of which came in their eight-run third inning -- to take a commanding early lead that it turned in a convincing 11-3 win over Georgia Tech (30-21, 14-15) Friday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium to clinch the series over the Yellow Jackets.

That eight-run inning -- tied for the most runs FSU has scored in an inning this season -- blew a game that was tied 1-1 entering that frame wide open. Starting with a single from Marco Dinges, seven straight FSU batters reached base, six of them via hits and the other via walk.

Jaime Ferrer's three-run home run -- his 15th of the season -- broke the deadlock to make it 4-1. Then a bases-clearing three-run double from Max Williams extended the Seminoles' lead to 8-1.

By the end of the third inning, all nine members of the FSU lineup had recorded at least one hit and the Seminoles had 12 hits as a team.

The Seminoles' 16 hits tied their most in an ACC game this season with the 16 hits they had last weekend in Sunday's series finale at Pittsburgh.

Similarly to Jamie Arnold Thursday night, it wasn't the cleanest of outings for FSU starting pitcher Carson Dorsey Friday afternoon. He didn't have a single 1-2-3 inning of work and was dealing with traffic on the basepaths throughout his outing.

Like Arnold, though, Dorsey also managed the traffic exceptionally well. He allowed seven hits and issued four walks over his six innings of work, but allowed just three runs, navigating out of just about every one of his jams with minimal damage.

Conner Whittaker was tasked with the seventh and eighth innings, working around a pair of jams to strand two runners in scoring position over his two innings of work.

Noah Short got the ninth for FSU and also worked out of a jam, allowing no runs after the first two batters he faced reached base.

GT was just 2 for 11 (.182) against Dorsey with runners in scoring position and 2 for 17 (.118) with RISP over then entire game. Through two games this weekend, GT is just 6 for 34 (.176) with runners in scoring position and has stranded 23 runners on base thanks to the Seminoles' clutch pitching.

Up Next

With the series now in hand, FSU goes for the sweep Friday night against the Yellow Jackets. That game is set to begin 45 minutes after the first game of the doubleheader ended at approximately 6 p.m.

