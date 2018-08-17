The talent is there.

Head coach Willie Taggart is excited about it. Receivers coach David Kelly is excited about it. The Florida State quarterbacks are definitely excited about it.

But game experience?

Well, that's a whole different matter altogether.

Florida State has just one wide receiver on the roster who has caught a touchdown pass against a Power 5 opponent. That's senior Nyqwan Murray. The only other Seminole with a career TD grab? Sophomore D.J. Matthews. Against Louisiana-Monroe.

The 2018 FSU receiver corps is, going by the numbers, one of the least experienced in the history of the program. Certainly since the Dynasty Era started in 1987.

And yet, there's a chance that by season's end -- heck, maybe even season's beginning -- that the group might be one of the strengths of the team.

Because there is a world of potential.

"I've been extremely pleased with the entire group," Kelly said. "What's most pleasing to me now -- about three or four weeks ago when we first merged the freshmen with the older guys in the meeting room == we had a meeting to just kind of introduce everybody to each other. And it was a lot of tension in the room. So we began with that meeting.

"And then (earlier this week), to see how they've bonded, the older with the younger guys, that's more pleasing to me than anything."