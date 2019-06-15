The upcoming decision for star Deerfield Beach running back Jaylan Knighton is closer than most think, but before we get to that, Knighton spoke Saturday afternoon about what he thinks of Florida State.

When he visited the Seminoles earlier this spring, he mentioned being "amazed" by the visit. So how did this trip compare?

"It's going great," Knighton said. "I'm loving it, and it's what I wanted to see with the love from the coaches, and it just fits me. Everything is going really well."

Knighton arrived in Tallahassee late Friday night and began his visit to Florida State on Saturday morning. The visit isn't done yet, however, as Knighton will spend more time with the players and coaches later on Saturday.

"It's the same feeling," Knighton said of the earlier trip. "The environment just fits me in every way. The offense they run fits me. The coaches fit me. Players, it fits me."



The four-star running back has taken visits to Miami and elsewhere. So what is it about Florida State that feels special?

"It is a different environment than anywhere else," Knighton said. "All the top schools are on me, but it's the coaches and environment that is really different, as all the schools have great programs, facilities. But it's the vibe, environment and people."



Knighton gave a recap of what he has experienced so far on this trip, and also what it was like sitting in a position meeting with FSU running backs coach Donte' Pimpleton and the other members of the Seminoles' staff.

"We have done a lot of touring, but also sat in position meeting with the coaches and ate really well here for sure," he said. "Sitting in the meetings with Coach Pimp, now it's getting a feeling of his coaching style, and adjustment to how it would be here playing for FSU. Watching Coach Pimpelton out here at the camp gave me a great feel of his style."

Later in the day, after the second session of the camp, Knighton got a chance to spend time on the golf cart with FSU head coach Willie Taggart.