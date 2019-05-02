JACKSONVILLE -- Jeffrey Sims is a busy man these days.

In the three months since he announced his commitment to Florida State, the talented quarterback has been focused on improving his own game, leading his Sandalwood High team into spring practice and helping the Seminoles land a big-time 2020 recruiting class.

So far, it looks like Sims might go 3-for-3 in those goals.

When Warchant caught up with Sims earlier this week, the 6-foot-4 signal-caller was noticeably bigger than the size he played at as a junior.

"Just eating -- I eat 10 peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches a day," Sims said with a smile. "Last year, I was 180. Now I'm 205, so I've put on some weight. I feel more dominant. ... I feel like I can run people over now, and just run through them."

Sims says that's only the beginning of his personal development. Through his individual work and participation in 7-on-7, the talented signal-caller said he has taken his passing skills to another level.

"Biggest thing that helped me was 7-on-7, where I could go through my reads faster, get the ball through tighter windows and that helped get my arm stronger," Sims said.

Confidence is certainly not a problem for Sims, who believes he brings the total package to the position.

"My playing style is kind of unpredictable," he said. "If you give me time in the pocket, I'll kill the defense. But if you make me scramble, I'll kill them even more. My running abilities are good too."

From a team standpoint, Sims has been pleased by the first couple of weeks of Sandalwood's spring drills. "Now it's time to crank up and get all the mistakes out," he said.

While he is certainly focused on his senior season of high school, Sims has been relentless when it comes to helping Florida State put together its 2020 recruiting class. He is even battling fellow commits OL Zane Herring and DE Josh Griffis to see who can sway the most FSU targets to join their class.