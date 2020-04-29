Boulware advanced with an easier-than-expected victory against former teammate Reinard Wilson, racking up more than 86 percent of the vote. Wadsworth moved into the Sweet 16 by securing more than 62 percent of the vote against former teammate Corey Simon.

After impressive victories by Peter Boulware and Andre Wadsworth in the second round, the Sweet 16 of our Warchant Bracket Challenge is nearly set. The final four spots will be filled by winners of the Legends and Special Teams brackets over the next two days.

All voting will be done on our Tribal Council message board, and the voting window is 24 hours. Each round offers an opportunity for Warchant subscribers to win a $25 e-card to Garnet & Gold . That prize will go to the person who makes the most compelling and/or original argument for their vote.

No. 1 seed Ron Simmons vs. No. 4 seed Greg Allen

Ron Simmons was one of the most important signees in Florida State football history and is credited by many with helping Bobby Bowden launch his legendary tenure with the Seminoles. Simmons was a one-man wrecking crew on the defensive line, earning Freshman All-America honors in 1977 and then being named a Consensus first-team All-American in 1979 and '80. Simmons was so dominant that he went on to become the first FSU defensive player to have his number retired, and he was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988. During his four-year career, the Georgia product racked up 383 tackles, which still ranks No. 5 all-time in school history. He also ranks No. 4 all-time with 24 career sacks, and he's tied for fourth with 44 career tackles for loss. Simmons played briefly in the NFL and USFL before moving on to a very successful career in pro wrestling.

Greg Allen burst onto the scene as a freshman in 1981 and went on to become one of the most dynamic and prolific running backs in FSU history. Some 35 years after his college career ended, Allen's name remains prominent in the Seminoles' record books. The speedster still holds the school mark for most rushing yards in a game (322 vs. Western Carolina), and he ran for more than 200 yards in three other games -- twice against LSU and once against Arizona State. Allen ranks No. 3 all-time in career rushing yardage with 3,769, trailing only Dalvin Cook and Warrick Dunn, and he's second to only Cook in career rushing touchdowns with 44. His 20 rushing touchdowns in 1982 still ranks No. 1 all-time. Allen produced an astounding 17 100-yard games en route to earning All-America honors as a junior and senior. He was a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns but only played briefly in the NFL.

No. 2 seed Fred Biletnikoff vs. No. 3 seed Ron Sellers

Fred Biletnikoff redefined the wide receiver position at Florida State shorty after signing with the Seminoles in 1961 out of Erie, Pa. Playing in Bill Peterson's wide-open passing attack, which was one of the first of its kind, Biletnikoff delivered a pair of brilliant seasons in 1963 and '64. His final campaign was his best, as he set FSU single-season records with 57 receptions for 987 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those numbers don't include his record-smashing Gator Bowl performance against Oklahoma, in which he caught 13 passes for 192 yards and four scores. Biletnikoff had his jersey retired at Florida State and went on to be inducted into the college and pro football halls of fame. He was FSU's first Consensus All-American as a senior, and he played in four Pro Bowls with the Oakland Raiders.

Ron Sellers was such a dominating force for Florida State's offense in the late 1960s that many of his performance still are recognized in the Seminoles' record books some 50 years later. In fact, Sellers still holds the top four spots in FSU history for receptions in a game with a career-best 16 vs. South Carolina and three more games with 14 apiece. Nicknamed "Jingle Joints," the 6-foot, 4-inch Sellers actually holds seven of the top eight spots overall. He also holds the school records for catches per game during a season and a career, and his 1,496 receiving yards in 1968 still stand as No. 1 in FSU history. His five touchdown receptions against Wake Forest in '68 are another school best -- and he holds the marks most 200-yard receiving games in a season (4) and career (5). Sellers went on to be drafted No. 6 overall by the Boston Patriots of the American Football League but only enjoyed modest success in the NFL.