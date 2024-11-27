Black Friday deals: Hand-made spears, FSU apparel for loved ones (or you!)

(Photo by Bob Ferrante)

Looking for the perfect gifts for the Seminoles on your shopping list? Look no further to find the perfect gift and help to enhance The Osceola’s coverage of Florida State sports!

Alumni Hall

Can your favorite Seminole really have too much FSU merch? We think not. Alumni Hall is a long-time sponsor of the Osceola and purveyor of quality FSU apparel and gifts both in Tallahassee and online. Make sure you take advantage of their Black Friday specials at their new Tallahassee location, if you’re in town, at 1415 Timberlane road (by First Watch) or online. Here's the Black Friday Deals: BLACK FRIDAY SALE - Alumni Hall, OMD, LodgeSale begins at 7 p.m. online on Thanksgiving night and ends at midnight on Friday (Nov. 29). Sale is in-store and online. Black Friday - Buy more, Save more. Spend $50 - 10% off Code: 10BF24 Spend $100 or more - 20% offCode: 20BF24 Spend $150 or more - 30% offCode: 30BF24

Got Spears

How about a colorful replica of the spear Osceola plants in the turf at Doak Campbell before home games. GotSpears is an Osceola sponsor who offers colorful spears and tomahawks that make great gifts. “All of our spears are made by hand right here in America using only the best materials, so you can be sure each spear will last a lifetime,” said owner Jon Lojan, an avid Seminole fan. “You can choose any variation of feather colors, so please specify the colors you want when ordering if different from the spear pictured.” Shipping is available in the U.S. as well as free pickup in Tallahassee. “If you need your order by Christmas, please order today,” said Lojan, who builds many of the spears himself.

Custom-made spears are available for purchase and ship across the U.S. (Photo by Jerry Kutz)

Osceola gift subscription

The Osceola makes a great Holiday gift, one they’ll enjoy EVERY day. We'll send a personalized Holiday gift message from you, as well as FSU sports coverage they'll thank you for every day! A gift subscription is a great way to enjoy your shared passion with family and friends, an opportunity to talk about the stories you read here, and to interact on the message boards. They'll receive full access each day to all of Florida State's sports, recruiting and news stories, as well as full access to all of our fan forums. 1 month - $9.95 3 months - $29.85 6 months - $59.70 12 months - $99.95 Click here to give the Osceola to a loved one

Osceola first-time subscriber discount