After passing for more than 400 yards in his first start of the 2018 season, sophomore James Blackman hasn't necessarily won Florida State's starting quarterback position. But he has given the Seminoles' coaches something to think about -- whether or not junior Deondre Francois returns to full health this week.

Speaking at his weekly press conference Monday afternoon, FSU head coach Willie Taggart said a decision won't be made about the Seminoles' starting quarterback until later in the week. And a formal announcement might not come until game time.

"We'll see on Saturday," Taggart said. "We've got to go through the week and see how Deondre's doing and see how these guys are practicing throughout the week. We'll see on Saturday. We'll make that decision later in the week."

Francois started the first eight games of the 2018 season after missing nearly all of 2017 with a major knee injury. He hasn't looked quite as mobile as he was before the injury, and he took several big hits in recent games.

Francois apparently sustained a rib injury in the loss to Clemson two weekends ago, and he was unable to practice in the days leading up to last Saturday's game at N.C. State. That opened the door for Blackman, who saw very limited action in the first two months of the season.

In a 47-28 loss to the Wolfpack, Blackman completed 29 of 46 passes for 421 yards and four touchdowns. It was the biggest passing day for a quarterback in Taggart's career as a head coach and the most for a Florida State quarterback since Jameis Winston threw for 444 yards against Clemson in 2013.

"I thought that James did well," Taggart said. "And I told you all at the beginning of the week that I had no doubt that James would do a good job when he went in there. ... I thought he did a good job of distributing the ball,to a lot of different teammates. I thought he did a good job."

Whoever wins the job, Taggart said he doesn't expect to have any issues within the team. Blackman received a lot of praise from teammates and coaches for the way he supported Francois during the first eight games, and Taggart said Francois was a great teammate on Saturday during the N.C. State game.

While he might not be as "animated" as Blackman, the junior was every bit as supportive, according to Taggart.

"Those are two different personalities," the head coach said. "James is James. Me personally, I'd love to have a team full of James. ... Francois [doesn''t] say much, but when he do, he speaks intelligently. He says things that his teammates need to hear. And the thing I've seen out of him in these last few weeks is he's helping and teaching the younger guys how to do things -- the younger receivers and backs -- how we can do things better. And that's been really good to see. ...

"Those guys are really good for each other and great teammates to each other."

When asked what he would be looking for in naming a starting quarterback this week, Taggart said it would be the same criteria as always -- which quarterback makes the best decisions and which one operates the offense most effectively.

But he added that he has confidence in both.

"I thought both guys did good when they were in there," Taggart said. "When they have time to throw the football, they do a pretty damn good job."

Noteworthy

* Offensive lineman Cole Minshew, who was sidelined during Saturday's game with a minor neck injury, is "day to day," according to Taggart.

* Taggart said there is still no timetable for a return for injured OL Landon Dickerson, but it won't be this week.

* Offensive coordinator Walt Bell will call the plays again this Saturday at Notre Dame after handling those duties at N.C. State.

* ALSO SEE: More notes from Taggart's Monday press conference.