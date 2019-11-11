This season has been a roller coaster for the entire Florida State football team, but especially sophomore quarterback James Blackman.

Blackman started the first four games of the Seminoles' season. Had some success. Some failure. And then he and Alex Hornibrook have essentially been rotating the starting job ever since.

Blackman started against Clemson and Wake Forest. Hornibrook started against Syracuse and Miami.

With Willie Taggart being fired last Sunday, there was hardly any talk at all during the week about the most talked-about position on the team. Interim head coach Odell Haggins didn't speak with the media after Monday's press conference, and no one outside the program seemed to know whether Hornibrook would retain the job or if it would go back to Blackman.

To be honest, nobody even seemed to care all that much -- with the echoes from the Taggart firing still resonating throughout the fan base all week.

