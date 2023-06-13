



As is quite often the case with talented football prospects, Blake Nichelson was one heck of a two-way player on his high school football team.

Over his final two seasons at Manteca (Calif.) High, Nichelson ran for 3,950 yards and 63 touchdowns as a running back while amassing 93 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and eight pass breakups as a linebacker on defense.

As the four-star linebacker recruit enrolls at Florida State, though, he’s focusing solely on the defensive side of the ball. And after racking up the yards and broken tackles as a physically intimidating high-school running back, Nichelson is excited to see what he can do with the Seminoles when committing all of his efforts to the linebacker position.

“I’m for sure going to miss playing running back. That’s something I played my whole life. It’s going to be a little change, but I feel like me finally being able to focus on one position is the best thing for me at this level…” Nichelson said Tuesday when addressing the FSU beat for the first time. “I feel like it’s great to finally stick to one position and throw all my talent into that one position, be the best player that I can be.”

With over 2,500 miles separating Nichelson’s former hometown in California and his new home in Tallahassee, he came from by far the most distance away of FSU’s 2023 freshmen enrollees.

While he had plenty of chances to stay closer to home with an offer list that included USC, Oregon, Utah, Washington and other West Coast programs, Nichelson felt drawn to move across the country to play for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles.

“Between all the coaches, coach Norvell, (defensive coordinator Adam) Fuller, (linebackers coach Randy) Shannon, everybody, it felt like home to me,” Nichelson said. “Especially when I came out here for a game, I got to see the Warchant for the first time in person, I knew right there and then it was different at Florida State.”



