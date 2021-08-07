'Blessed' to be back: FSU QB Chubba Purdy elated to be healthy, practicing

It was a smile almost nine months in the making. Before a reporter had even finished his question Saturday afternoon, Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy flashed a wide grin. "It feels so good to be like 100 percent healthy, finally," the redshirt freshman said. "I've been so blessed to just overcome everything that I have. I've had the right people by my side, so I'm just super-pumped to be back out there." *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Redshirt freshman QB Chubba Purdy delivers a pass in front of tight ends coach Chris Thomsen on Saturday. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

*ALSO SEE: Live updates from FSU's first practice of the preseason To understand the elation Purdy felt during FSU's first preseason practice, we need to flash back to his lowest moments. Back to last November, when he made his first career start at North Carolina State and then found out he would need season-ending shoulder surgery. Purdy had already undergone two procedures on the non-throwing shoulder earlier in the year and thought he was in the clear when doctors explained there was another problem. One day, he was completing 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns against the Wolfpack. The next, he's hearing that his season is over. "I was really down," Purdy said. "I didn't know what to do." At his lowest points, the former four-star prospect said he leaned into his faith and leaned on his family and closest friends. After consulting with his parents and head coach Mike Norvell, he even went back home to Arizona for several months to focus on his rehab and his mental health. "You tend to get pretty depressed," Purdy said. "I was pretty depressed as well, I'm not gonna lie. It's really tough, and you start to question things. ... "When you're feeling down and depressed, you've got to reach out to friends and family. That's just what I did mainly, and I prayed about it over and over. I just reached out to people. My coaches were there for me. The whole staff was there for me."