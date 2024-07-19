While he adds weight for his potential future at defensive end, tight end -- a position where FSU isn't especially deep -- could provide Williams a chance to get on the field early.

He was also a productive receiver for The Benjamin School with 561 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches over the last two seasons, averaging 22.7 yards per catch.

Over the last two seasons at Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) The Benjamin School -- Jordan Travis' alma mater -- Williams had a combined 19 sacks and 22 additional tackles for loss. However, he's aware that at his current weight of 219 pounds in his 6-foot-4 frame that he's not physically ready to play defensive end at the highest levels of college football.

Williams was a late addition to FSU's class during the February signing period and a late member of the 2024 recruiting class when he announced his reclassification during a visit to FSU in December. However, that didn't stop him from being regarded highly as the No. 238 overall recruit and the No. 16 weak-side defensive end in the 2024 class despite being a year younger than many of the other 2024 recruits.

"(FSU coach Mike) Norvell has said since day one that he leaves it open for me to play whatever I want to play, whatever my body forms into," Williams said.

In addition to moving up from the 2025 to 2024 and joining the Seminoles a year early this summer, Williams announced in his introductory FSU press conference Wednesday that he's been working on both sides of the ball, both as a defensive end and a tight end.

Reclassifying and beginning one's college football career a year early by skipping a year of high school is probably a plenty big challenge in its own right.

"I will have more of an impact on the tight end side right now. At my weight, I can definitely produce at the tight end position where at edge, I would have to be 240, 250," Williams said. "Coach Norvell, we've talked about it. He knows I'm an athlete, I can produce on both sides of the field so he wants to get me on the field as soon as possible...

"My first few weeks, it was a lot of offense and defense, going to both meetings. But coach Norvell, he had a meeting with me and he doesn't want me to be a jack of all (trades) and a master of none. So he thought it was in my best interest to stick to just offense for now and still learn defense. And when the time comes, I'll make that transition over to edge. As of now, we're just trying to produce on the field and I'm trying to be impactful."

In order to even make this reclassification dream a reality, Williams had to complete a year's worth of school work in four months. He was urged on by belief by all of the people in his life who believed he was ready and could handle it.

"It was definitely hard. Every day, just going home, logging into a computer, getting the work done," Williams said. "As far as the decision to reclass, I talked to everybody. Family, friends, coaches, everybody believed I was able to do it. I felt like there was no reason for me to stay and end up potentially getting injured in high school. I felt like it was the best thing for me."

One of those people in his circle is Williams' father, Moe Williams, who was a productive running back at Kentucky before he rushed for 21 touchdowns over 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings and Ravens.

"That's one of my biggest heroes. Since day one, he's held me accountable..." Williams said of his father. "He went to Kentucky, but through my recruiting process, he said that nothing he did in his past so influence my decision to make my commitment. He was happy I came to Florida State. Kentucky fans, if you see this, you're probably not going to like this, but he was 100% for me coming to Florida State."

What makes Williams believe that tight end is a quicker path to him getting on the field than defensive end? His experience at the position in high school certainly fuels that confidence.

"I genuinely think that I'm faster than the generic tight end. I feel like I'm quicker, twichier than the generic tight end. In high school, I played pretty much wideout all four years. So I'm able to play tight end at an effective (level)."

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple