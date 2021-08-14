Bobby Bowden's Celebration of Life today

LINK TO LIVE STREAM

Thousands of fans, friends and family members are expected to file into the Donald L. Tucker Center this morning for a "Celebration of Life" in honor of legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden.

Bowden, who was the Seminoles' head coach for 34 years and will go down as one of the greatest coaches of all time, died last Sunday at the age of 91.

Among the scheduled speakers today are former FSU greats Charlie Ward, Deion Sanders and Warrick Dunn. The memorial is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET; the doors will open at the Tucker Center at 9:30.

Warchant staff members will be on hand to provide updates throughout the ceremony. We also will provide the link to a live stream from the university when it is available.

If you cannot attend the service or watch the live stream, check here for live updates from the ceremony.