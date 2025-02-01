Bold vision to enhance comfort at Doak requires uncomfortable change

Change, even when it leads to improvement, can be daunting, especially when it involves a place as cherished as Doak Campbell Stadium, the heartbeat of Florida State University football.

For decades, this iconic venue has been more than a stadium — it has been a home for our Seminole Family, where generations have celebrated triumphs, created lifelong memories and stood in united support of the garnet and gold.

I know. It's personal. For 50 years I've been a season ticket holder and Seminole Booster member, even when I had a pressbox pass or Seminole Booster gameday responsibilities. And I plan to be seated in Doak for the 2025 season, even though, like many of you, I'm rethinking which price point and experience is right for me today.

It came as no surprise to anyone, least of all me, that the announcement of FSU’s most ambitious renovation of Doak sparked concern, especially among season ticket holders facing new seat assignments and adjustments.

I know. That's personal too.

From 2000 until 2019, when I retired from Seminole Boosters, I was charged with communicating and implementing priority policy changes to generate the revenue FSU needed to keep its athletics teams competitive with its peers.

Athletics and Boosters dreaded every policy change. Even though driven by financial need, those decisions were excruciating because each change impacted many ticket holders, especially those living on limited discretionary income, which most all of us do. Only after all other financial models had been exhausted, and costs managed, would the Athletic Board approve an increase in the amount a season ticket holder was asked to pay to attend games in Doak.

These current changes required even greater scrutiny not only because of the size and scope of the project but because of the number of people being impacted.

Each time we altered the policy our fans would respond by either meeting the new demands for the same seats or moving their seats to a lower-priced priority section. Sadly, each time about 8 percent would not renew.

Many of those people wrote or called me to express their concern or anger. I remember their names, faces and stories well, so I am empathetic to both the loyal fans being impacted by this change — I being one — and the hard-working people in the FSU administration who implement it today.

Research shows a natural resistance to change because our brains are wired to favor predictability. Familiarity provides safety, which is why even the idea of new seating arrangements or different sightlines can be unsettling.

But here’s another truth: unlike in those prior years, where you were asked to pay more for the same experience, these changes can be a gateway to something better and that's a point I think some of us haven't fully processed..

Over the months since the project was announced, more than a few of our subscribers and season ticket holders have expressed their feelings about this current change, and too often I've felt like they were operating without accurate information. In fact, just yesterday a longtime season ticket holder told me he was angry with FSU because they had priced him out of Doak Campbell Stadium. When I asked him about the pricing he was quoted, he recited the price for the 50 yard line club seats when his seats are located in what will be the much less pricey chairback section. He was estatic when I put him together with the ticket office to review the correct pricing.

Over the coming months I will continue to address this project with a series of stories to clarify all I can. I am also offering my services to each of you. While I no longer work at FSU, I do work for you as an Osceola subscriber, so please don't hesitate to call me (850.508-8690) to help you before the March 5 deadline for renewing. I simply don't want any of our subscribers making a decision they will regret.

This series will include:

— Increasing seating options from three to 16 with a description of each thoughtfully planned change designed to enhance game day experiences, strengthen connections, and create new traditions;

— Clarify the pricing for each of those sections, which I have found to be often misunderstood;

— And, importantly, discuss how these changes are perceived by the ticket holders most impacted.