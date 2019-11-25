Bolden gives FSU football a spark in return game, at cornerback
Success on the college level hasn't come easily or quickly for Florida State defensive back Isaiah Bolden, but it definitely appears to be coming.
After being forced to redshirt as a freshman following shoulder surgery and then sustaining another setback earlier this year, Bolden has emerged in recent weeks as a return threat on special teams and contributor in the Seminoles' defensive secondary.
The former four-star prospect got his first chance to help in the return game two weeks ago against Boston College, and he wasted no time making an impact.
Sign Up Specials: Annual = 50% off / Monthly = $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold
After the Eagles took an early 7-0 lead, Bolden gave FSU's offense a great opportunity to answer by returning the ensuing kickoff 41 yards. The Seminoles were able to respond with a field goal en route to a 38-31 victory.
"I was excited," Bolden said of his opportunity to pitch in on special teams. "I just want the ball in my hands to showcase my abilities. Coach Odell [Haggins] trusts in me, and I just want to put the offense in a great position to score."
It took the Seminoles awhile to get to that point.
Sophomore Keyshawn Helton was FSU's primary kick returner early in the year until he went down with a season-ending injury. Then FSU gave an extended trial to sophomore Tre'Shaun Harrison, who saw limited success, with an average of just 19.8 yards per return and a long of 23.
In just two games, Bolden has breathed new life into the return game. While that 41-yarder was his longest, he later had a 29-yarder in that game at Boston College. He is averaging 28.5 yards on his four returns through two games.
"It's been great," Bolden said. "I love it back there. Just to put the offense in better field position. I love to put my team first."
It's not exactly a surprise that Bolden is enjoying success as a return specialist. During his senior year at Wesley Chapel High School near Tampa, he scored touchdowns on a 93-yard punt return and a 90-yard interception return.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news