After the Eagles took an early 7-0 lead, Bolden gave FSU's offense a great opportunity to answer by returning the ensuing kickoff 41 yards. The Seminoles were able to respond with a field goal en route to a 38-31 victory.

"I was excited," Bolden said of his opportunity to pitch in on special teams. "I just want the ball in my hands to showcase my abilities. Coach Odell [Haggins] trusts in me, and I just want to put the offense in a great position to score."

It took the Seminoles awhile to get to that point.

Sophomore Keyshawn Helton was FSU's primary kick returner early in the year until he went down with a season-ending injury. Then FSU gave an extended trial to sophomore Tre'Shaun Harrison, who saw limited success, with an average of just 19.8 yards per return and a long of 23.

In just two games, Bolden has breathed new life into the return game. While that 41-yarder was his longest, he later had a 29-yarder in that game at Boston College. He is averaging 28.5 yards on his four returns through two games.

"It's been great," Bolden said. "I love it back there. Just to put the offense in better field position. I love to put my team first."

It's not exactly a surprise that Bolden is enjoying success as a return specialist. During his senior year at Wesley Chapel High School near Tampa, he scored touchdowns on a 93-yard punt return and a 90-yard interception return.