The North Florida Ospreys (7-5) lead the nation in 3-pointers attempted and 3-pointers made. They have made 14 more than any other team in the country and are averaging 12.4 makes per game. On 33 attempts.

Leonard Hamilton says he's never faced a team quite like the one he'll see on Tuesday night at the Tucker Center.

So 19th-ranked Florida State (8-2) will have a unique challenge on the defensive side of the floor.

"Now I'm getting ready to give you a stat that you're going to say that I think Coach is drinking," Hamilton said. "And I don't drink. They shot 42 3s against Southern Mississippi. They shot 15 2s.

"They were 15 of 42 from 3. I don't know what they made from 2. To be honest with you, I've never been in a game where anybody shot 42 3s. ... But we need these types of challenges this time of year because I'm sure there will be people in our league that can really, really shoot the ball."

Hamilton admits he doesn't expect anyone in the ACC to be hoisting up 42 long-range shots in a game, but the Ospreys will definitely challenge all of FSU's defensive principles on Tuesday night.

North Florida has shot at least 32 3-pointers in eight of the 12 games it's played. And in 10 of the 12 games, the Ospreys have hit double-digit 3-pointers, including a 21-of-47 effort in a 115-39 win over Trinity Baptist.

They have four players averaging at least six 3-point attempts per game. And they shoot almost 38 percent from beyond the arc as a team.

"I've never faced anybody like that," FSU sophomore guard Devin Vassell said. "It's just going to be a totally different game. I feel like a lot of times we're able to sit back and be able to contain at an arm's length (defensively). But here, if you're at an arm's length, that's a 3. So it's an adjustment.

"This game is definitely going to help us later on in the season."

It's been over a week since the Seminoles played a game. Hamilton didn't call it an off-week by any means; the team still practiced most days since its win over Clemson, but much of that time was spent focusing inward. On his own team. Its own issues.

Mainly paying attention to details and fundamentals -- things like getting to the right spots on the floor in transition, closing out on shooters, keeping hands up to eliminate easy passing lanes -- that can be pivotal down the stretch of a close game.

Hamilton says the Seminoles aren't anywhere close to being where he wants them to be, but they're working hard and trying to find that magical level that can be so elusive this time of year.

"The challenge for us is to make sure that we find a way to stay really focused like championship-caliber teams do," Hamilton said. "That's what we're searching for. ... That's a challenge, and we're going out there to see if we can kick that challenge in the butt."

