Box Score: Florida State 23, Boston College 22

The bowl streak is not over just yet.

After a stunning, 22-21 comeback victory Saturday evening against No. 20 Boston College, the Florida State football team can extend its streak of bowl appearances to 37 with a victory next Saturday against rival Florida.

The Seminoles, who had suffered three straight blowout losses coming into this week, improved their record to 5-6 on the season and 3-5 in ACC play. Boston College fell to 7-4 and 4-3.

The win looked extremely improbable until Deondre Francois completed a 74-yard pass to redshirt freshman receiver Tamorrion Terry to give the Seminoles a one-point lead with 1:49 remaining.

The Seminoles' defense, which played exceptionally well in the first half but faltered some in the second, then came through with one more fourth-down stop to preserve the win.

The Seminoles held Boston College to one score in the first half -- on a 4-yard touchdown run by A.J. Dillon with under five minutes remaining -- and they limited Dillon to 116 yards on 37 carries for the game -- an average of 3.1 yards per attempt.



But Harlon Barnett's group wasn't able to keep the Eagles under wraps in the second half. Shortly after FSU took a 13-7 lead midway through the third quarter, the Seminoles gave up a 26-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Brown to Jeff Smith.

Then Dillon scored again from 6 yards out early in the fourth quarter to make it 21-13.

FSU responded on the next drive but had to settle for a 37-yard field goal from Ricky Aguayo to cut the lead to 21-16 -- it was Aguayo's third field goal of the game. He also had one blocked in the first quarter.

Florida State's offense moved the ball well, despite an erratic passing performance by Francois. The junior completed 19 of 39 passes for 322 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions -- with much of it coming on that last pass to Terry.

FSU finished with 478 yards of total offense.

Sophomore tailback Cam Akers delivered his best performance of the season, rushing for 110 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.

